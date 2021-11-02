Sheriff: Del. Chris Hurst issued license suspension notice after sign incident; Ballard responds

Ballard issued a statement Tuesday morning:

"I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way. His latest misstep is yet another reason why he doesn't deserve another term as Delegate. I, on the other hand, will remain laser focused on the issues that matter most to the people of the 12th District. I will always strive to set a good and positive example for my children and the fine people of the New River Valley."

Last year, Hurst was pulled over in Christiansburg after the car he was driving swerved. Hurst blew a 0.085 percent on a blood-alcohol level field test, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. His eyes were red, he smelled of alcohol and he struggled with a "walk and turn" test, police said at the time.

But Hurst passed other field tests during the Jan. 26 incident and was released with an instruction to let his girlfriend drive, and that the couple should go to the Christiansburg Walmart and sit for awhile before continuing toward Hurst's home in Blacksburg.

Field breath tests are not admissible in court and police said that Hurst's blood-alcohol level was so close to the limit that by the time he could be taken to a magistrate's office for an admissible test, it would likely be below the threshold. ​

