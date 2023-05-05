Pulaski County investigators are asking for help as they look into an indecent liberties case.

"We have reason to believe that there may be other victims," a news release issued Friday by the county sheriff's office said.

Daniel Odell Woodyard, 75, of Dublin, is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor. Woodyard is a manager and resident of NRV Suites, the news release said, and was arrested in connection with a complaint made on April 20 about a sexual assault.

NRV Suites is an extended stay motel in Dublin.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information call Investigator Ellis (540) 980-7820 or send information to an anonymous tip line at (540) 980-7810.