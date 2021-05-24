Sheriff's office names victim in Sunday killing in Pulaski County

The victim in Sunday's killing in Pulaski County was Anna Amburgey of Dublin, the county sheriff's office said Monday.

Corey Wayne Hodge, 28, of Fairlawn was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest followed a sheriff's office appeal to residents for information that would help locate him.

Monday's news release said that officers were called around 4 a.m. Sunday about a possible homicide in the 8200 block of Parrott River Road. They found a woman who was pronounced dead by medics, the news release said.

That woman was Amburgey, the news release said.

She was 39 and from Dublin, Capt. Lucas Nester of the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

The news release said that investigators determined that Amburgey and Hodge "were involved in a physical disturbance that led to Amburgey's death."

On Sunday morning, Hodge left Parrott. He later was found and arrested on Oakhurst Avenue in Pulaski, the news release said. He is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 16.

The sheriff's office thanked an array of agencies for help during the incident, including Pulaski, Radford, Dublin, Blacksburg and Christiansburg police; Virginia State Police; Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management; and the Twin Community Volunteer Fire Department.

