Shooter who killed bystander outside Roanoke bar sentenced to serve 18 years

Misdirected rage, excessive alcohol and pure coincidence were key elements that prompted a fatal shooting outside a Roanoke tavern in 2019, prosecutors said this week.
Those factors and other details emerged in a summary of evidence against John Craig "J.C." Wilson, 35, who on Thursday afternoon pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and to using a firearm to commit a killing.
In exchange for his plea, he was sentenced to a total of 28 years, which will be suspended after he serves 18.
Wilson was convicted in the murder of Chad Erndt, 30, of Roanoke, who was shot Oct. 5, 2019, outside W.R. Brews on Williamson Road and died before reaching a hospital.
The two men did not know each other, prosecutors said, and in fact their paths crossed as Wilson, armed with a gun, was trying to track down someone else entirely, an acquaintance with whom he was feuding.
In walking the judge through the case, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said that Wilson had been at the bar earlier that night, drinking heavily, and began arguing with a friend. Police were summoned and Wilson was kicked out at about 10:30 p.m., then driven home by a relative.
But his anger continued to build, and sometime around 11:30 p.m. he went back with a gun, McNeil said.
By that time, the target of Wilson's anger had left the establishment, but as Wilson looked for him, he encountered Erndt, who was reportedly outside the bar, waiting to be picked up by a ride-sharing service, according to the summary.
"At this point, Mr. Erndt, the deceased, and Mr. Wilson have some type of confrontation," McNeil said, adding that while he did not know what set them off, Wilson was visibly armed at that time.
Witnesses told police that Wilson suddenly opened fire on the stranger.
Erndt was shot four times by Wilson, in his chest, arms and shoulder, McNeil said.
In the aftermath, the prosecutor said, a second person drew a gun and began shooting at Wilson. No one was reported injured, but other vehicles were struck and that random element reportedly complicated the investigation.
"One officer called it a jigsaw puzzle that they didn't have a box for," McNeil said in court, but he confirmed that the second shooter had not hit Erndt. The second gunman later gave a full statement to police and was not charged.
With regard to the plea agreement, McNeil said that while Erndt's parents "want Mr. Wilson to serve every moment of the rest of his life in prison for what happened to their son, nonetheless they do understand that ultimately the commonwealth has to make decisions based on the evidence that is presented."
He said Wilson's punishment fell firmly within the sentencing guidelines.
At the close of the hearing, Wilson addressed Erndt's survivors by reading a statement in which he told them, in part, "My involvement was the main ingredient for the recipe for disaster.
"I regret that I cannot repair the past, because it is something that has already occurred. I hope the judgment today can help aid in the healing process for Chad's family and others associated with this situation. I am truly sorry for what I've done."
