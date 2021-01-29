Shooter who killed bystander outside Roanoke bar sentenced to serve 18 years

By that time, the target of Wilson's anger had left the establishment, but as Wilson looked for him, he encountered Erndt, who was reportedly outside the bar, waiting to be picked up by a ride-sharing service, according to the summary.

"At this point, Mr. Erndt, the deceased, and Mr. Wilson have some type of confrontation," McNeil said, adding that while he did not know what set them off, Wilson was visibly armed at that time.

Witnesses told police that Wilson suddenly opened fire on the stranger.

Erndt was shot four times by Wilson, in his chest, arms and shoulder, McNeil said.

In the aftermath, the prosecutor said, a second person drew a gun and began shooting at Wilson. No one was reported injured, but other vehicles were struck and that random element reportedly complicated the investigation.

"One officer called it a jigsaw puzzle that they didn't have a box for," McNeil said in court, but he confirmed that the second shooter had not hit Erndt. The second gunman later gave a full statement to police and was not charged.