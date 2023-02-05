A man and a woman were injured in a shooting at a Roanoke grocery store Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road Northwest at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers found both victims inside the store. The woman's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the man's wounds seemed to be more serious, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers found an adult male at the scene and identified him as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident, and later spoke with officers and detectives at police headquarters, the news release stated.

After consulting with the city commonwealth's attorney, police released the man without filing charges.

However, police are continuing an investigation and ask anyone who may have information to call 540-344-8500. Texts to 274637 are also accepted; police asked that texts begin with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

A manager on duty Sunday at the Food Lion declined to comment.