Shooting at Roanoke party leads to unlawful wounding conviction

A man who shot an acquaintance in the face at a Roanoke party last summer reached an agreement with prosecutors Thursday on two felony charges.

Chauncey Leon Combs, 46, pleaded no contest in circuit court to unlawful wounding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Combs got 10 years in prison, which will be suspended after he serves three. Two-thirds of his active sentence is mandatory minimum time on the gun charge.

Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Wolthuis said in court that Combs showed up at a late-night gathering in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue on July 28. He got into a dispute out front with the host, who was armed, but Combs fired first.

A single slug penetrated the victim’s left cheek and exited near his ear. The only cartridge casings found at the scene were five .45-caliber shells from Combs’ gun, and a recorded 911 call — from Combs’ girlfriend — named him as the shooter, according to Wolthuis.

The victim was treated at a hospital and later released.

In court, defense attorney Rob Dean said that the witness who made the call has since reversed her claim against Combs.

Combs initially was charged with malicious wounding but that was reduced through his plea, and prosecutors dropped two other gun charges. He carries 18 months in suspended time from a 2018 felony conviction for drug possession and has a revocation hearing on that matter set for next month.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.