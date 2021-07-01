 Skip to main content
Shooting injures 1 in Roanoke

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting reported Thursday afternoon in a northwest Roanoke neighborhood, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunshot wound was reported about 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue. First responders arrived to find a man outside a home with an injury described as appearing serious. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for care.

No suspects were found on scene, authorities said, and no immediate arrests were made.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact officers by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

