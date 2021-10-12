Shooting leaves 1 injured in Vinton

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night outside a business on Hardy Road, according to the Vinton Police Department.

The gunfire was reported just before 9:40 p.m., authorities said, and appeared to occur in a parking lot at an address occupied by a McDonald's.

The victim was inside the restaurant when first responders arrived, and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His condition wasn't specified Tuesday morning.

No suspects were still onsite but investigators said they were searching for a silver sedan that fled the parking lot and might have been involved.

Vinton police said Tuesday their investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 283-7034.

