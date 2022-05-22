Shooting of motorcyclist in Montgomery Co. brings year to serve

CHRISTIANSBURG — Joseph Edward Lambert “had lived sort of a normal, everyday American life” until he wounded a motorcyclist in a 2020 shooting episode fueled by alcohol and a squabble over a woman’s affections, his attorney said Tuesday.

Lambert, 66, of Newport, was in Montgomery County Circuit Court to be sentenced for malicious wounding and shooting at a vehicle, charges to which he’d pleaded guilty in an agreement that the court accepted back in August. Judge Robert Turk imposed a total sentence of five years in prison, then said it would be suspended after Lambert served one year.

The judge gave Lambert until June 1 to report to the county jail, ordered that he be supervised by the probation office for a year after his release, and said he was to have no contact with the man he shot.

Before the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little asked that bailiffs call the name of the shooting victim three times in the hallway outside the courtroom, but Zachary McPherson Terrell was not present. “My victim’s not here,” she told the judge.

Defense attorney Patrick Kenney of Roanoke called Terrell’s absence a sign of how slight the gunshot wound that Lambert inflicted was – adding that after the Oct. 16, 2020, shooting, Terrell was treated and released from an area hospital.

The only lingering damage from the wound was the bullet itself, which remained lodged in Terrell’s back, Kenney said.

The defense attorney called Terrell an “alleged” member of the Pagan motorcycle gang and said Lambert and Terrell quarreled about a woman with whom Lambert was involved.

At Lambert’s plea hearing last year, Little had said he was overcome by road rage when he opened fire on Terrell, who was riding his motorcycle through the Prices Fork community. Little said in August that Lambert did not know the man he shot.

Kenney called the shooting a “very strange, very unusual case,” partly because Lambert had no prior record of criminal convictions. But Lambert had struggled with problems that included alcoholism, COPD and degenerative back disease, Kenney said.

The shooting “was an aberration caused by heavy drinking” and by Lambert’s “toxic” romantic relationship, Kenney said.

But since October 2020, Lambert has stayed out of trouble, received mental health care, and rebuilt ties to his family and friends, the attorney said.

Lambert did not testify Tuesday but Kenney gave the court a collection of letters of support. A half dozen or so friends and relatives were in the courtroom.

Little said that it was clear that Lambert had a loving family and medical issues – but also that he had shot an unarmed man.

“There has to be a consequence,” Little said.

Turk said he agreed and noted that sentencing guidelines called for incarceration of between one year and 10 months and five years and five months. Turk said that he was going below the guidelines because Lambert had earlier expressed remorse.

