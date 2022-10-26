 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Shooting seriously injures man found in a vehicle in Northwest Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one man in northwest Roanoke early Wednesday.

The incident brings the number of city shootings that resulted in a non-fatal gunshot injury since Jan. 1 to 36.

At about 12:45 a.m., the city's 911 call center told police that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue Northwest, a press release said.

Officers drove to the scene and found an adult male inside a vehicle in the area with what looked like serious gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that details about what led to the shooting are limited.

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident," the press release said. "This remains an ongoing investigation."

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637 to share what you know. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

