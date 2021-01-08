 Skip to main content
Shooting seriously wounds 1 in Roanoke

Shooting seriously wounds 1 in Roanoke

Gunfire left a man seriously injured Friday evening in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue, officials said. First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Details about the altercation remained limited Friday night, authorities said. No immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should being with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

