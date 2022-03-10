 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim identified as 31-year-old Roanoke man

The victim of a fatal shooting this week has been identified as a 31-year-old Roanoke man.

Jonathan Robert Wooddall-Gainey was killed Tuesday afternoon when gunfire broke out in a residential area on Panorama Avenue Northwest, Roanoke police said.

Wooddall-Gainey was rushed to the hospital by first responders but died of his injuries. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

No additional updates were immediately available. No suspects were found on scene Tuesday, and no arrests announced.

The police said their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

