Shooting wounds 1 in Roanoke

Gunfire left a man wounded Friday afternoon on a residential block in southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The shooting, reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane, sent one man to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, officials said.
Details surrounding the incident were limited, and no immediate arrests were made. The police said their investigation was ongoing.
