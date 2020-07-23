Shootings injure 2 people in Roanoke

Two shootings left two people wounded, one critically, on Thursday in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The first report came in about 1:15 a.m. when a teenage boy arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds that appeared critical, officials said. The police haven’t yet been able to determine where the shooting happened but their investigation is ongoing.

A second shooting was reported about 12:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue. A woman was injured and taken to the hospital with a wound that did not look life-threatening, officials said.

There was no indication Thursday that the two incidents were related.

On Patterson Avenue, officers creating a perimeter around the scene reported noticing someone attempting to leave the area, according to a police spokeswoman.

A brief foot chase ensued. The person was detained for questioning but wasn’t described as a suspect or person of interest Thursday.

No immediate arrests were made in either incident.

Roanoke and other communities nationwide are experiencing a spike in gun violence this year.