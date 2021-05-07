Shootout with officers detailed at Montgomery County hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG — Body camera footage played Friday in a Montgomery County court showed chaotic scenes as a man's apparent attack on his wife turned into a shootout with three sheriff's deputies.
Jammie Lee Duncan, 46, had a preliminary hearing in the county's Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to sort through an array of charges from an incident that began June 11 at his residence in Riner. After hours of testimony, the playing of video recordings – and audio of a teenager's 911 call – and the repeated mapping of officer's movements on printouts of a mobile home's floorplan, Judge Robert Viar sent nine felony charges on to a grand jury, which will decide if Duncan should be tried in Circuit Court.
Duncan faces three counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of endangering children, and a charge of attempted first degree murder. Additionally, he is charged with possessing a gun as a felon, maliciously firing a gun inside a dwelling, and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Charges of strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery were dropped after a prosecutor noted that Duncan's wife, the alleged victim of those charges, was not present for the hearing. The charge that Duncan attempted to murder his wife was kept, however.
Friday's court session was mostly a prosecution presentation, with defense attorneys Courtney Roberts and Chris Tuck, both of Blacksburg, closely questioning witnesses but not putting on any evidence of their own.
While it took about four hours to work through, the story that Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Erin Little and Sam Norman laid out was fairly succinct:
According to witnesses and recordings, Duncan's stepchildren, ages 17 and 10, fled their mobile home in the 3700 block of Childress Road as Duncan battered their mother; they called 911 and three deputies arrived; the first officer inside found Duncan picking up a pistol; as the officer retreated and the other deputies came in, 24 shots were fired; no one was hit and Duncan was arrested the next morning.
Lt. Josh Oakley of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office testified that he was the first officer to reach Duncan's mobile home. Oakley said he circled around the structure and could hear voices near a back window. A woman was telling someone to get off her, Oakley said.
Oakley said he drew his gun and entered the home through the back door, thinking Deputy Brian Gaston, the next officer to arrive, would be close behind. Oakley said he went to where he heard voices, opened the door to a bedroom, and saw Duncan standing there staring at him.
Body camera footage recorded Oakley shouting, "Sheriff's office! Show me your f---ing hands!" But Duncan instead leaned down and started to pick up something.
Oakley said he switched his pistol to his left hand and drew his Taser, then saw that it was a handgun that Duncan was retrieving. Oakley said he fired his Taser, moved his own gun back to his right hand, and quickly retreated into the kitchen area, looking for cover.
A woman was yelling, "Oh god!" in the bedroom, Oakley said. Soon she ran into the kitchen area with him and opened the refrigerator door and tried to hide behind it.
"She said, 'he's going to shoot me,' and I remember thinking yes, he's going to shoot me too," Oakley testified.
By that point, Gaston and Deputy Cody Dunford were coming through the home's back door. Oakley said he told the woman in the kitchen to run, and she did, apparently closing the back door behind her. He told the other deputies that there was a suspect with a gun and they all should get back.
Then there was gunfire from the direction of the bedroom. The deputies started shooting back.
Gaston, who said that he had been in firefights during military service, said he thought he heard someone advancing from the bedroom. Gaston said that from the place he had taken cover, he shot through the wall to where he thought the person advancing toward them would be.
Dunford also was shooting, then fell – Oakley said that he thought the deputy had been hit; Dunford testified that he may have been knocked off balance by running into Oakley.
Duncan was unhurt and moved back with the other officers to the other side of the mobile home.
Oakley said he fired six rounds toward where the shooting was coming from in the bedroom.
Eventually, deputies fired 19 shots, and Duncan five, according to a count of the various caliber shell casings that investigators found.
When the shots stopped, Duncan was moaning and shouting that he needed help. Fearing a trap, the deputies left through the back door, collecting Duncan's wife, who was sheltering behind a utility pole, and her children, who a dispatcher had directed to hide behind a shed.
The standoff that followed was not detailed Friday, but according to a sheriff's office news release last year, Duncan refused to come out for more than 6 1/2 hours, finally surrendering a bit before dawn.