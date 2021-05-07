Shootout with officers detailed at Montgomery County hearing

A woman was yelling, "Oh god!" in the bedroom, Oakley said. Soon she ran into the kitchen area with him and opened the refrigerator door and tried to hide behind it.

"She said, 'he's going to shoot me,' and I remember thinking yes, he's going to shoot me too," Oakley testified.

By that point, Gaston and Deputy Cody Dunford were coming through the home's back door. Oakley said he told the woman in the kitchen to run, and she did, apparently closing the back door behind her. He told the other deputies that there was a suspect with a gun and they all should get back.

Then there was gunfire from the direction of the bedroom. The deputies started shooting back.

Gaston, who said that he had been in firefights during military service, said he thought he heard someone advancing from the bedroom. Gaston said that from the place he had taken cover, he shot through the wall to where he thought the person advancing toward them would be.

Dunford also was shooting, then fell – Oakley said that he thought the deputy had been hit; Dunford testified that he may have been knocked off balance by running into Oakley.

Duncan was unhurt and moved back with the other officers to the other side of the mobile home.