Shot fired report prompted shelter in place at Ferrum College

A shot was fired near a campus housing complex Wednesday afternoon at Ferrum College, according to a school spokesman.

No one was hurt but the college went into a shelter in place for a little under two hours while authorities investigated, said Wilson Paine, a vice president for institutional advancement.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Apartments at the northern end of the college grounds. Both campus police and local law enforcement responded.

The shelter in place was lifted around 3:15 p.m. after investigators determined it was safe. Officials don't believe there is a larger threat to the campus or community.

"The campus police and local authorities reacted immediately," Paine said. "We took all the precautions necessary."

More details about the incident weren't immediately available. Paine said the investigation is ongoing.

