Six accused in robbery case that spanned Roanoke, Bedford counties

Six people have been arrested and accused of playing a part in a robbery that court documents indicate might have started out as a dating app meetup.

A Bedford County man reported he was robbed and held against his will after heading to a Roanoke County home on Sept. 11, a Friday night, to meet a woman he’d connected with on “Tender,” according to search warrants that match dates and names released by law enforcement.

The warrants describe a series of events that included the victim being struck and locked in a bathroom as a group of people demanded money from him. The group took his bank card, tied him up and drove him back to his home, where they also took a game console and several pairs of shoes and other clothing items, according to the report.

In a news release, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s vehicle also was reported stolen. Bedford County and Roanoke County authorities conducted a joint investigation into the case.

Six people are now facing charges. Law enforcement and online records listed them as: Joshua Lewis Dodson, of Roanoke, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Angelique Denise Glovier, of Elliston, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Steven Amos Moses, of Christiansburg, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Michelle Lea Nester, of Salem, who’s charged with abduction, robbery, and grand larceny in Bedford County; Robin Michelle Nester, of Salem, who’s charged with accessory to malicious wounding, accessory to robbery and accessory to abduction in Roanoke County; and Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, of Roanoke, who Bedford County authorities said was charged in warrants with robbery, abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

