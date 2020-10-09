 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six accused in robbery case that spanned Roanoke, Bedford counties

Six accused in robbery case that spanned Roanoke, Bedford counties

{{featured_button_text}}

Six people have been arrested and accused of playing a part in a robbery that court documents indicate might have started out as a dating app meetup.

A Bedford County man reported he was robbed and held against his will after heading to a Roanoke County home on Sept. 11, a Friday night, to meet a woman he’d connected with on “Tender,” according to search warrants that match dates and names released by law enforcement.

The warrants describe a series of events that included the victim being struck and locked in a bathroom as a group of people demanded money from him. The group took his bank card, tied him up and drove him back to his home, where they also took a game console and several pairs of shoes and other clothing items, according to the report.

In a news release, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s vehicle also was reported stolen. Bedford County and Roanoke County authorities conducted a joint investigation into the case.

Six people are now facing charges. Law enforcement and online records listed them as: Joshua Lewis Dodson, of Roanoke, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Angelique Denise Glovier, of Elliston, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Steven Amos Moses, of Christiansburg, who’s charged with malicious wounding, robbery and abduction in Roanoke County; Michelle Lea Nester, of Salem, who’s charged with abduction, robbery, and grand larceny in Bedford County; Robin Michelle Nester, of Salem, who’s charged with accessory to malicious wounding, accessory to robbery and accessory to abduction in Roanoke County; and Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, of Roanoke, who Bedford County authorities said was charged in warrants with robbery, abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases
Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert