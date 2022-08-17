 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Skeletal remains found near U.S. 220 Franklin Road exit in Roanoke

The discovery of skeletal remains off of U.S. 220 in Roanoke on Tuesday resulted in a temporary closure of an exit ramp.

The Franklin Road exit from the northbound side of the highway was closed so that Roanoke police forensics investigators and personnel from the medical examiner’s office could investigate, a police department Facebook post said at 4:43 p.m.

“Skeletal remains were found in the area,” the post said. “At this time, we do not have any further details regarding this investigation.”

The exit ramp had reopened by Tuesday evening. But as of Wednesday morning, police had not yet revealed the identity of the person whose remains were discovered.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

It snows upside down and underwater on Jupiter's moon Europa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert