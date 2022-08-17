Skeletal remains found near U.S. 220 Franklin Road exit in Roanoke

The discovery of skeletal remains off of U.S. 220 in Roanoke on Tuesday resulted in a temporary closure of an exit ramp.

The Franklin Road exit from the northbound side of the highway was closed so that Roanoke police forensics investigators and personnel from the medical examiner’s office could investigate, a police department Facebook post said at 4:43 p.m.

“Skeletal remains were found in the area,” the post said. “At this time, we do not have any further details regarding this investigation.”

The exit ramp had reopened by Tuesday evening. But as of Wednesday morning, police had not yet revealed the identity of the person whose remains were discovered.