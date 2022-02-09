Slain Roanoke youth widely mourned

One day after a shooting claimed the life of Isiah Robinson — an 18-year-old remembered for his dogged work ethic, goofy jokes and unfailingly kind heart — a small group of friends gathered near the scene with flowers and joined their hands in prayer.

They prayed for Robinson’s family. They prayed for the Patrick Henry High School community that was grieving one of its own. They prayed for an end to the senseless violence that has hurt so many.

On Main Street, in downtown Blacksburg where the shooting broke out Friday night, a few passersby stopped and asked to join — people who didn’t know Robinson but were also jolted by the loss of a life so young.

Together, they, too, bowed their heads in prayer to honor his memory.

“It was very powerful,” said Caroline Garcia, who went to high school with Robinson in Roanoke.

“He won’t be forgotten,” she said. “People are sending their love to him.”

Robinson, a PH senior and football standout who was celebrating his acceptance into college, was killed shortly before midnight Friday when a gunman opened fire outside the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg.

Four other people were wounded by the gunshots. Two men have been charged to date. The 24-year-old accused of pulling the trigger took to Facebook Live to declare his innocence.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Robinson’s death has stunned a community that knew him as a loyal friend, with a closely knit family, whose positivity and encouragement were a source of light to others.

Isaiah McGeorge, 17, still remembers meeting Robinson in the halls of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. McGeorge was a nervous new transfer student, a sixth-grader, at the bottom of the food chain in a school of more than 600.

Robinson, a seventh-grader, was the first to take time to talk with him and make him feel included. They remained fast friends. Robinson would always ask the younger teen how his family was doing and whether he needed anything. Little brother, he called him.

“He had my back since day one,” McGeorge said. “You couldn’t ask for a better friend.”

“It’s still hard to know he’s not going to be in the school hallway tomorrow,” he said. “It breaks my heart.”

Once Robinson was your friend, you had someone in your corner for life. He always had “10 toes behind” everyone he cared about, McGeorge said, ready with a joke to make you smile or a listening ear when times were tough.

“He could always make your day better. It was always positive energy from him. Never anything negative,” McGeorge said. “… He had a positive impact on a lot of people.”

On the football field, Robinson put in long hours of practice to rise to become PH’s leading tackler, with stats that put him among the best players in Timesland.

He had set his sights on playing college ball, people said, and had just been accepted into a junior college program.

Friday night’s gathering at Melody Hookah Lounge, which posted it was hosting a private event, was a party to celebrate Robinson’s college milestone, said a parent of two of the young men who were wounded but survived.

It was a night meant to applaud the bright future that was ahead for the student-athlete, said Innocent St. Velus Sr.

Instead, that future was lost in a moment, stolen by violence. It was a dissonance that people were still reeling from Tuesday.

Danny Britton, operations director of the West End Center in Roanoke, said when he heard the news of what had happened his reaction was: “Shock. Heartbreaking shock.”

Robinson and his four older siblings all grew up as part of the youth center’s community. He had stopped by twice last summer to say hello and catch up with everyone.

He seemed happy, Britton recalled, and hopeful for his future.

“He had a little bit of spark, and a little bit of light that he was chasing,” Britton said. “He had positive things going on in his life.”

“He had turned into a fine young man.”

The West End Center rallied to organize counseling and support services for their kids. Current and former participants alike were invited to visit Tuesday to share memories and lean on one another.

The city schools also offered grief counseling as did a local agency, Motivate the Game, which works in mental health needs for athletes.

Loved ones organized a GoFundMe to help Robinson’s grieving family with funeral expenses. Donations to it can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/the-passing-of-isiah-robinson.

“Our hearts are completely broken and we are left with a never ending pain caused by the loss of our beloved Isiah,” organizers wrote. “… He brightened up every room he went in and made his friends and family lives better just because he was who he was.”

The impact of the shooting has been wide.

On Monday in Richmond, Sam Rasoul, Roanoke's representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, offered a resolution at the end of that day's session for the legislative body to adjourn in honor and memory of Robinson.

Other delegates rose from their seats to approval of Rasoul's motion.

Also, Robinson was memorialized at Tuesday's Roanoke School Board meeting by Superintendent Verletta White. "I know there are many people in our community who have feelings of grief, loss, anger and fear," she said.

Robinson’s memory also will reach far in ways that the young man himself might never have anticipated.

Caroline Garcia — who was part of Saturday’s impromptu vigil in downtown Blacksburg and recalled it later in an interview — was two years ahead of Robinson in school and said she only crossed paths with him occasionally.

Still, something he once said has resonated with Garcia to this day. It was Garcia’s senior year, and she was confiding in friends about the hurt she felt over cruel remarks made by other students.

Robinson, who was there, said to forgot the bullies. They don’t matter, he said. Just be you.

“I remember that, and I remember that whole year I kind of kept that attitude with me,” she said. “… What he said really kind of stuck with me forever.”

“That was the Isiah I knew,” added Garcia, who now lives in Blacksburg. “… There is definitely a big community of people whose lives he impacted.”

Staff writers Mike Gangloff and Robert Anderson contributed to this report.