Some charges tossed involving Montgomery County car chase, shooting at officers

CHRISTIANSBURG — If someone shoots several times at a police officer, it should count as just one charge of attempted murder — not one charge for every shot fired, a Montgomery County judge ruled Thursday.

At a long preliminary hearing in the county's general district court, Judge Gerald Mabe dug through the details of Michael Barnet Lilley's high-speed, pistol-waving flight from Elliston to Christiansburg and onto Interstate 81, and decided to dismiss more than half the charges against the 40-year-old Salem man.

But that still left Lilley facing the possibility of multiple life sentences as the judge forwarded three counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer on to a grand jury, along with one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony and one count of eluding.

The grand jury will decide if Lilley should be tried in the county's circuit court.

Lilley continues to be held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his hospitalization for injuries sustained during his capture.

Lilley's injuries, and his many charges, all sprang from a Sept. 8 incident that began at the Elliston Food Mart on U.S. 460. On Thursday, store clerk Jamie Ballard testified that Lilley left the store with a bag of chips and a drink that he did not pay for. Ballard followed him to the parking lot and asked him to come back and pay, but Lilley, already back in his vehicle, pointed a pistol at him.

Ballard said he ran back inside and he and his boss locked the door and called the sheriff's office. Soon a description of Lilley and his vehicle were broadcast to law enforcement agencies around the county.

Lilley had headed west on U.S. 460 toward Christiansburg and an officer there saw him go by on Roanoke Street, then turn onto the westbound U.S. 460 bypass.

Officer Robert Studebaker testified that it was not long after 2:30 p.m. when he followed the suspect vehicle onto the bypass. He put on his lights and Lilley pulled over, but then pointed a handgun at the policeman and drove away again, Studebaker said.

Studebaker followed, other officers joined in, and a chase began that officers said quickly reached 100 mph.

Lilley left the bypass and returned to North Franklin Street near the Sheetz gas station, dipped into the Spradlin Farms shopping center, then came back onto North Franklin headed the other way, back toward downtown Christiansburg. After running through a construction zone and over several cones near Sheetz, he head back onto the bypass, this time driving east, Studebaker and other officers said.

Sgt. Terry Osborne of the Christiansburg department said that his car was the closest behind Lilley as the chase left the shopping center. Osborne testified that somewhere near Sheetz, Lilley held a gun out his driver's window and fired toward the pursuing officers.

Osborne said he jerked his car to the right to put it more on Lilley's passenger side and that on the eastbound U.S. 460 bypass, Lilley fired two more shots through his rear passenger-side window.

Deputy Stephen Wills of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said he was driving behind Osborne but had a good view of the left side of Lilley's vehicle after Osborne's car moved over. Wills said he saw Lilley shoot two or three times from the driver's window, pointing the gun back toward officers.

Montgomery County Deputy Nathaniel Jennings, who was a Christiansburg policeman at the time of the chase, testified that as Lilley and police cars wove in and out of traffic, and after an unnamed officer crashed, he ended up being the lead pursuer. Jennings said he stayed behind Lilley as he pulled onto northbound Interstate 81 and raced toward Salem.

The chase moved at between 70 and 105 mph and used both shoulders as well as travel lanes, Jennings said. Three times, at mileposts 119, 123 and 130, Lilley held a black handgun out of his driver's window, pointed it back and fired, Jennings said.

At least once, Lilley pointed the gun at a non-law enforcement vehicle that was beside him, prompting that vehicle to veer away, Jennings said.

No one was hit by the gunshots and officers did not return fire, said a statement that Christiansburg police released last year.

On Thursday, the officers said that Lilley left the interstate at Exit 137, rocketed up Main Street through a shopping district, and crashed after an officer deliberately rammed him. Lilley's legs were badly broken, "facing the wrong direction," Jennings said.

A revolver was found in Lilley's car, officers said.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt asked the judge to drop charges of reckless driving and brandishing a firearm.

Then defense attorneys Jonathan Rogers of Floyd and John Koehler of Roanoke whittled away at the remaining charges, especially eight counts of attempted aggravated murder of an officer. Rogers argued that the prosecution had not shown the intention to kill that was needed to justify attempted murder charges.

"All this conduct is illegal, don't get me wrong," Rogers said. "Shooting this way endangered a lot of people. But there was no specific intent" to murder the officers, he said.

Lilley was just "shooting randomly while driving at 100 mph," Rogers added.

Pettitt said that Lilley's entire set of behaviors could be seen as murderous. Mabe said he agreed that there was enough evidence to send attempted murder charges on to circuit court.

But the judge said that he was swayed by Koehler's argument that all the shooting was part of the "same transaction," and that a separate charge should not be attached to each gunshot.

Mabe dismissed five counts of the attempted murder charge but certified three counts to the grand jury — one each for officers Osborne, Wills and Jennings, he said.

Rogers had more success with an argument that robbery was not the correct charge for Lilley's actions at the food mart. Robbery is a theft that involves a threat or violent act, and Lilley completed his removal of the food items from the store before he displayed a gun, Rogers said.

Mabe said that Thursday's testimony might support a shoplifting charge for the acts inside the store. But the judge said he agreed that robbery was not appropriate, and struck that charge and an accompanying use of a firearm charge.

