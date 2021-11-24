Son charged after woman fatally shot in Pulaski County

A Pulaski County woman died of apparent gunshot wounds early Wednesday and her son has been charged with murder, the county sheriff's office reported.

Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, was found dead after officers were called at about 1:20 a.m. about possible gunshots at a residence in the 5400 block of Shepherd Drive in Dublin, the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers arrested William Tyler Griffith, 28, also of Dublin, and charged him with second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

William Griffith is Deborah Griffith's son, the county commonwealth's attorney confirmed.

The county's top prosecutor is Justin Griffith. He said Wednesday that he is not related to Deborah or William.

According to another Facebook post, on the Pulaski County Public Schools page, Deborah Griffith was a school system employee for 17 years. She worked in the Pre-K program and most recently was an administrative assistant in the office at Dublin Elementary School, the post said.

"She was a gentle and kind person who worked tirelessly to help the children and families she served. She will be missed beyond measure," the school system post said.