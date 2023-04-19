A Wednesday afternoon standoff at a South Roanoke residence concluded without incident, despite disrupting traffic and forcing some school buses to cancel their routes.

Roanoke police said shortly after 3 p.m. that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence in the 3200 block of Avenham Avenue Southwest and refused to emerge.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

Roanoke City Public Schools said that due to the situation, police had "restricted vehicle and pedestrian traffic."

"As a result, buses are not able to drop off students whose bus stop is within this area," RCPS said in a Facebook post.

Buses from Patrick Henry High School, James Madison Middle School, and Crystal Spring, Highland Park and Fallon Park elementary schools were affected.

"Students who are not able to get off the bus will be taken back to their school to be picked up," RCPS said.

At about 5:30 p.m., police announced that the barricaded subject was safely in custody.