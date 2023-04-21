A man was hospitalized after being shot early Friday in southeast Roanoke, police said.

The shooting is the 14th confirmed gunshot incident to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1.

At about 12:20 a.m. Friday, police said the city's 911 call center reported gunshots coming from the 700 block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast.

Responding officers found "property damage to several vehicles and evidence of a shooting," police said. They were told a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

At the hospital, officers spoke with a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound that did not appear life-threatening. "No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time," police said. "This remains an ongoing investigation."

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Another shooting on the 700 block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast occurred in November.