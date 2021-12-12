 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stabbing in Montgomery County results in murder charge for man
alert top story breaking

Stabbing in Montgomery County results in murder charge for man

{{featured_button_text}}
Adam Nunnally

Adam Nunnally

 Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have charged a man with murder following a Saturday afternoon incident in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Roman Drive, located in the Blacksburg area of the county at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man who had been stabbed, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim, Robert Custer, but he died of his wounds, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies also located a suspect, Adam Nunnally, at the scene, according to the release.

The office’s Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and interviewed Nunnally, according to authorities.

After consulting with Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettit, investigators charged Nunnally with second degree murder and took him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office said it would release no additional information at this time.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FloydFest arrest nets six-month jail term
Crime News

FloydFest arrest nets six-month jail term

A Bedford County man who admitted selling drug-laced mushrooms at FloydFest in 2018 received a six-month jail sentence last week after Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom failed to convince Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor to send him to prison for a year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert