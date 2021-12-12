Stabbing in Montgomery County results in murder charge for man

Authorities have charged a man with murder following a Saturday afternoon incident in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Roman Drive, located in the Blacksburg area of the county at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man who had been stabbed, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim, Robert Custer, but he died of his wounds, according to authorities.

Deputies also located a suspect, Adam Nunnally, at the scene, according to the release.

The office’s Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and interviewed Nunnally, according to authorities.

After consulting with Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettit, investigators charged Nunnally with second degree murder and took him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The sheriff's office said it would release no additional information at this time.

