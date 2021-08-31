 Skip to main content
State and federal authorities arrest 24 sex offenders in Western Virginia

Federal and state authorities have arrested 24 registered sex offenders throughout Western Virginia, most on charges of not providing their current address for listing in an online registry.

The arrests were announced Tuesday, following a six-week operation by the U.S. Marshals Office and Virginia State Police.

While the effort targeted wanted suspects, "we continue on a daily basis to track down and locate those offenders who fail to comply with the terms and conditions of the sex offender registration program," U.S. Marshal Thomas Foster said in an announcement.

Certain convicted sex offenders are required to sign up with the Sex Offender and Crimes against Minors Registry, which was created by the General Assembly to make information more accessible.

Whenever someone on the list moves, he or she is required to provide an updated address to police. Members of the public can search the registry (https://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/) by an individual's name or for a list of offenders living in a certain area.

The 24 men arrested in the recent roundup were from across the Western District of Virginia, which extends from the Lynchburg area north to Winchester and to the westernmost tip of the state.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

