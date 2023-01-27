State police announce investigation of Roanoke sheriff's office

State police are investigating a Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office deputy’s “misconduct,” law enforcement agencies said Thursday.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in the Virginia State Police’s Salem Field Office “has been asked by the Roanoke City Sheriff to conduct an investigation involving an incident at the Roanoke City Jail,” Rick Garletts, state police public information officer, said in an email Thursday.

The “internal investigation” is related to a deputy’s “alleged misconduct,” the sheriff’s office said in another Thursday press release. State police were contacted and asked to conduct the investigation “to prohibit bias and to ensure transparency.”

Both agencies have said that the investigation is ongoing, so neither will release additional information regarding the investigation or details related to the alleged misconduct.

Sheriff Antonio Hash said he wants the public to know that “there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility,” the department’s press release said. “It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.”

Once the state police’s investigation is over, “the findings will be turned over to the Roanoke City Commonwealth Attorney's Office for adjudication,” Garletts said.