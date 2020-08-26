State police ask for help in Childs/Metzler case, say new leads have been pursued

Virginia State Police released a statement Wednesday thanking the public for new information in the 2009 murders of two Virginia Tech students, but asked for further help to close the case.
A state police investigator plans to hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Salem to discuss the case.
According to Wednesday's statement, issued on the 11th anniversary of the killings, local, state and federal investigators looked into about 50 new tips that came in since a news conference last year in which officers vowed to take a fresh start on the case.
But investigators need more information as they try to sort out who killed Heidi Childs, 18, and David Metzler, 19, state police said. There is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Childs, from Bedford County, and Metzler, from Campbell County, were shot to death in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County. A couple who had met through their church youth group, both were starting their sophomore years at Tech when they were killed on Aug. 26, 2009.
They were shot between 8:25 p.m. and 10 p.m., state police said. Metzler's guitar, which he had brought to play that night, was still in his navy 1992 Toyota Camry. Childs' purse, credit cards, Tech ID and lanyard, camera and cell phone were gone and are still missing, state police said.
Their bodies were found the next morning by a man walking his dogs.
"We are extremely encouraged by the number of tips and the amount of information provided to us during the past 12 months," state police Special Agent W.S. Mitchell said in the statement. "Thanks to people finding the courage and compassion to come forward and share with us critical information related to the tragic murders of Heidi and David, we have been able to advance this case like never before. But, there are still those living in Montgomery County who have information related to this case and I want to appeal to them to please come forward and help us find justice for Heidi, David and their families. It's been 11 years. Now is the time to do what's right."
Information about the case has been posted at www.vspunsolved.com and tips can be received there as well. Tips also can be phoned to (540) 375-9589, state police said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.