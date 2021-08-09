State police: Covington man killed in shooting, Craig County man charged

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an early morning altercation last week in Craig County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. Friday at a home in the 9600 block of Barbours Creek Road, according to a news release.

Christopher Bud Broughman of Covington was shot and died at the scene, authorities said. Investigators arrested Jerimiah C. Bradshaw, 29, who lived at the home, on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

A woman was also inside the home at the time but wasn't harmed, officials said.

Bradshaw's arrest happened without incident later that same morning at a home in Alleghany County, state police said. He was being held without bond Monday at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail.

He had not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him. His case didn't immediately appear in an online court docket.

The state police are leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Alleghany County Sheriff's Office.

This is the first homicide reported in Craig County since 2018, according to newspaper archives, and only the second since 2008.

