State police: Driver died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit on I-81 in Montgomery County

A driver who was fleeing authorities on Interstate 81 died Monday afternoon of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Virginia State Police.

The driver, a man whose name wasn't immediately released, was suspected of being wanted on charges from Pennsylvania and was being pursued by Virginia state troopers after being spotted in Botetourt County, according to a news release.

The pursuit began about 1:22 p.m. and continued down I-81 South through Roanoke County and into Montgomery County where, near mile maker 119, state troopers were able to stop the vehicle.

As officers approached the vehicle, the man, still seated inside, fired a gun, officials said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but the man died at the scene. No state troopers fired their guns, authorities said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The medical examiner's office has been asked to conduct an autopsy. The state police said its criminal investigation team will be conducting an inquiry into the shooting. That work remained ongoing Monday evening, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

