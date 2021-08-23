 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State police: Driver died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit on I-81 in Montgomery County
alert top story

State police: Driver died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after pursuit on I-81 in Montgomery County

{{featured_button_text}}

A driver who was fleeing authorities on Interstate 81 died Monday afternoon of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Virginia State Police.

The driver, a man whose name wasn't immediately released, was suspected of being wanted on charges from Pennsylvania and was being pursued by Virginia state troopers after being spotted in Botetourt County, according to a news release.

The pursuit began about 1:22 p.m. and continued down I-81 South through Roanoke County and into Montgomery County where, near mile maker 119, state troopers were able to stop the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As officers approached the vehicle, the man, still seated inside, fired a gun, officials said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but the man died at the scene. No state troopers fired their guns, authorities said, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The medical examiner's office has been asked to conduct an autopsy. The state police said its criminal investigation team will be conducting an inquiry into the shooting. That work remained ongoing Monday evening, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime News

Judge rules evidence admissible in FloydFest drug case

FLOYD — In a full denial of defense motions citing the Constitution, court cases, Supreme Courts of Virginia and the United States, Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor refused to exclude evidence found in a backpack that resulted in arrest and charges against a music fan allegedly selling drugs at the 2018 FloydFest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert