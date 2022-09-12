State police: I-81 motorcycle fatality, shooting possibly involved same group

Two incidents on Interstate 81 that snarled traffic Sunday evening in Roanoke and Botetourt counties involved motorcycles that may have been part of the same traveling group, the Virginia State Police reports.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, a two-vehicle crash occurred near the interstate’s northbound 169 mile marker in Botetourt County, a state police press release said.

A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north when it rear-ended a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Randall David Lucabaugh, 60, of Bunker Hill, W.Va. was driving the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck has not been identified but was not injured. A state police investigation continues.

At about 7:25 p.m. Monday, state police reported a second incident, this one near the interstate’s 137 mile marker in Roanoke County.

Police said a shooting had taken place, and they were looking for the shooter, who was believed to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The shooter’s victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

State police said Monday the motorcyclist who died was not a suspect in the shooting, but the two motorcyclists might have been a “part of the same group.”

State police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts said Monday that the shooting was still under investigation.

“There is no danger to the public at this time. The motorcycle and the suspect are believed to have left Virginia,” Garletts said in an email.