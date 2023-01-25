State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

State police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke.

Police gathered this morning at Lee-Hy Manor in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive Southwest, off Brandon Avenue.

No official statements have been issued as to why they were there.

However, Roanoke City Public Schools announced on social media that their buses would not enter the apartment complex to "pick students up at their regular bus stop due to police activity in the area" this morning. Instead, students were picked up at the Brandon Avenue Southwest entrance.

"Our transportation vendor, Durham School Services, called families who were affected to inform them the bus stop had changed locations this morning," Claire Mitzel, RCPS coordinator of communications and public relations, said in an email.

The apartment complex is owned by Lee-Hy Manor Associates, according to Roanoke's real estate geographic information system.

The housing, which caters to low-income, elderly or disabled residents, is subsidized through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This story will be updated.