PEARISBURG — Two former employees of the Kollmorgen plant in Radford are suspected of taking more than $411,784 from the company, according to a search warrant.

Virginia State Police began an investigation in September 2021 after the company reported the two men collected on fake bills for repairs and calibration of equipment, according to the warrant, filed this month in Giles County, where one of the employees lives.

Company representatives interviewed one of the men in 2021 and he apologized — then killed himself the next day, according to the warrant.

Because no criminal charges have been filed in the case to date, The Roanoke Times is not yet naming the men. State police recently collected a laptop, cellphone and financial documents from the Giles County home of the surviving former employee.

On Tuesday, state police Sgt. Rick Garletts described the situation as an active and ongoing investigation and said no information will be released for now.

Giles County's commonwealth's attorney wrote in an email Monday that he had not received a report about the two former employees. At Kollmorgen, questions were referred to an official named in the search warrant as involved in the company's own look at the payments, but she did not reply to a message.

According to the search warrant, the two men, while working at Kollmorgen, set up a supposed outside company and billed Kollmorgen for work on equipment. But there was no evidence that work actually was done, and state police suspected the company existed only as a name and billing mechanism, according to the search warrant.

The men's company was not an approved vendor for Kollmorgen. But in 2008, Kollmorgen began making payments to it that eventually totaled more than $411,784, according to the warrant.

Records for a bank account set up in the names of the men's company and of the former employee who died showed that money from the account was used for "personal transactions" at restaurants, shopping, checks to family members, home repairs and other non-business expenses, according to the warrant.

There also were cash withdrawals from the bank account that totaled hundreds of dollars every month, according to the warrant.

The Kollmorgen representatives told state police that when they confronted the men with "suspicious invoices," each man said that the other had been responsible for repairs, according to the warrant.

Kollmorgen's interview with the second man occurred after the first had died, the search warrant noted.

When Kollmorgen officials interviewed the first employee, he told them that he just took care of the "business side" of the men's company and that he billed Kollmorgen whatever the other man told him to, according to the warrant. He said that he charged the amounts to a Kollmorgen credit card assigned to the other man, and that he kept whatever was needed to operate the business, and gave the rest to a third man, according to the warrant.

At the end of the interview, the man apologized "and stated he never intended for it to get like this," according to the warrant. The man told the Kollmorgen officials that he realized that he probably would be fired.

The next day, the man committed suicide, according to the warrant.

The state medical examiner's office determined that the cause of death was a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

An obituary said that the man had worked for Kollmorgen for more than 30 years.