PEARISBURG — The close and sometimes terrible ties of a small community were on display Wednesday as Brandon Scott Martin received his sentence for killing a woman who decades earlier tried to help his family survive addiction and poverty.

Brandon Martin, 37, of Narrows, shared a last name with the Terry Kay Carroll Martin, whom he ran down as she walked through the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Pearisburg, then led police on a high-speed chase that only ended after he had driven over spike strips — and kept going.

Despite the last name, Terry Martin, 74, was not related to to the driver who struck her in September 2021, attorneys said. Terry Martin died a week after the collision, in a hospital, having lost consciousness in the emergency room and never awakened, her daughter testified Wednesday in Giles County Circuit Court.

A utility and payroll clerk with the town of Narrows for close to 20 years, Terry Martin was known for her kindness, including going out of her way to warn residents with past-due bills about impending service cutoffs so they could make a payment and avoid re-connection fees.

Brandon Martin said Wednesday that he remembered that Terry Martin was a friend of his grandmother's and always had something positive to say when she saw his family — and that she made boxes of food and gave them to his mother, who Brandon Martin said was "a struggling crack addict" whose drug use left her and her children without utilities or anything to eat much of the time.

At 74, retired for years, Terry Martin was vivacious and fun-loving, her daughter said. Three days before receiving her fatal injuries, her daughter said, Terry Martin wrote a sort of letter recounting the day that she had just enjoyed with her young granddaughter.

Part of the day was spent riding standing up in the back of a pickup truck through the national forest, pointing out huckleberry bushes. Terry Martin wrote that in light of her age, "This is probably the last time I'll get to do this."

Then she tucked the letter between the pages of a Bible, where her daughter, Jodi Cheeks, found it after Terry Martin's death. Cheeks read some of the letter aloud from the witness stand Wednesday, and a copy of the entire document was entered into evidence.

"This case is filled with strange connections," Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell said.

Martin had pleaded guilty in August to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, hit and run, and eluding law enforcement officers. Sentencing guidelines called for a maximum prison term of seven years and seven months.

But Harrell said that he agreed with Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly that the guidelines did not capture the entirety of what had occurred.

"You breached the most basic obligation" to care for a person whom he had injured, Harrell told Martin. The high-speed flight through town and into an adjoining county put more people in danger, the judge said.

Defense attorney Naomi Huntington of Radford had asked the judge to drop the low end of the guidelines to a year and seven months because of Martin's remorse, and to take into account the context of his difficult upbringing.

"He is not someone who had advantages, and threw them away," Huntington said.

Martin and his sister-in-law had testified that he and his brother often had to scavenge meals outside their home, from neighbors or, as Martin testified, by going to fast food restaurants and taking ketchup packs to eat. Martin testified that his memories of his childhood were few and that some involved hiding in closets and calling 911 as his mother was abused by men she brought to the house.

Martin and his sister-in-law, Lauren Martin, said that in later years, he had been a caretaker to his mother and other relatives. Brandon Martin described himself as a generous and kind person when he was not on drugs, and his sister-in-law agreed. But when he was using, his personality was very different, they said.

Martin said that he began smoking marijuana at age 12 or 13 and lost a college basketball scholarship due to methamphetamine use. He said that when his mother finally quit illegal drugs and was almost immediately diagnosed with terminal colon cancer, he helped her — but also watched her take handfuls of pain pills, then started using Oxycontin himself.

Martin said that he continued using drugs off and on until just before colliding with Terry Martin. He said that he had been in and out of incarceration for various crimes.

"I've had chance after chance," Brandon Martin said.

Martin apologized repeatedly to the family of the woman he killed, saying he knew his words could not make up for the loss. But he added, "I know their pain," explaining that while he was in jail, his daughter was born 17 weeks premature and died three weeks later, without him being able to meet her.

When he hit Terry Martin, Brandon Martin said, he had just come from a counseling session that he had avoided for months, until his probation officer told him that if he didn't go, he'd be headed back to jail. He had borrowed a relative's vehicle, which leaked oil. After the counseling session — which he described as wonderful and seeming to offer him a new start — Martin headed to Dollar General to pick up more oil.

Martin said that he should have parked in the regular spaces. But since his relative's vehicle had handicapped tags, he decided to park close to the door, in a handicapped space. He said that he didn't see Terry Martin coming from the store, but that he knew he hit her hard enough to knock her backwards onto her head, and that he remembered her shopping cart tipping.

Martin said he got out of the vehicle and headed toward Martin but "I got in an altercation and panicked" — jumping back in the vehicle and fleeing.

At an earlier hearing, Lilly said that Brandon Martin was driving a 2000 Ford SUV, and that witnesses said Martin seemed to be looking at a dog in his passenger seat or at something on the sidewalk when he struck Terry Martin. After the collision, Brandon Martin had a brief verbal exchange with a bystander before leaving, Lilly said.

On Wednesday, asked about his links to the woman he hit, Martin looked down for a moment. "This is so weird," he said.

Harrell said that he was imposing a sentence above that suggested by guidelines: a total of 25 years, to be suspended after Martin served 13 years. After his release, Martin is to be supervised by the probation office for five years, the judge said.

Martin dropped his face into his hands and sobbed loudly as attorneys conferred about several remaining misdemeanor charges. Lilly asked that several be dismissed, saying they had been replaced by the felony eluding charge.

But Brandon Martin needs to return to court on March 15 for one more charge, Lilly said — an accusation of assault and battery against his girlfriend, from earlier on the day that he ran into Terry Martin.