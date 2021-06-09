Student injured in shooting outside Roanoke's Berglund Center before high school graduation practice

A student was injured Wednesday when a shooting took place outside Roanoke's Berglund Center before the start of William Fleming High School's graduation practice, according to the city school division.

Roanoke police are investigating the shooting and the injured student's family has been contacted, the school division said.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority," communications and public relations coordinator Claire Mitzel said in a news release. "Please feel confident that the school system is taking every possible precaution to ensure student safety."

The school division has provided counseling to students and staff still at the Berglund Center.

Fleming is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, and the city's Patrick Henry High School is set to hold its ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday.