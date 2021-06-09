Student shot outside Roanoke's Berglund Center before high school graduation practice

Wednesday’s shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument between the victim and another juvenile, police said.

There had been an altercation earlier that day that was described as “somewhat resolved” but another argument ensued that afternoon and ended in gunfire, said Chief Sam Roman.

The investigation was still in its early hours and detectives were working to learn more, Roman added during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

But, he said, authorities don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

“As with any incident, our goal is to ensure that our community is safe,” Roman said. “And we believe at this point our community is safe. That there is no ongoing threat to our community.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators on the case roped off a section of the parking lot Wednesday outside the civic center’s front steps. Six evidence markers were placed on the ground.

In addition to police officers, sheriff’s deputies were sent to help provide security around the center. Mayor Sherman Lea also came to the scene after being notified of the gunfire.

He expressed frustration that violence would mar an event meant to celebrate Roanoke’s youth.