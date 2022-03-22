Students, driver avoid injury when stray gunfire strikes Roanoke school bus

Students and a driver avoided injury late Tuesday afternoon when a stray bullet struck a city school bus at the Lansdowne Park residential complex

Around 6:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were summoned to the 2400 block of Delta Dr. northwest near its intersection with Salem Turnpike by an E-911 call reporting a person with a gunshot wound.

No injured person were found, but a Roanoke City Schools bus received damage that "appear to have been sustained during a shooting," police said.

The bus, from James Madison Middle School, had five students on board along with the driver. No one was injured, according to both Roanoke city schools and police.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500, or text 274637 beginning with with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.