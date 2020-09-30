Stuffed squirrel leads to conviction in Franklin County break-in

The Franklin County case marked the fifth in a recent string of criminal convictions for Hunter, who has been found guilty of a break-in, a trespassing and some larcenies across Amherst, Bedford and Nelson counties and in Lynchburg. All told, those convictions left him with 6 1/2 years to serve and more than two decades in additional suspended time.

But Hunter, a father of four who has already served more than two years, said he has taken educational classes while in custody, has long served as a jail trusty, and has very nearly gotten approval to participate in Lynchburg’s Gateway Program. According to its website, Gateway helps provide participants with mental and physical health evaluations, life and employment skills, and recovery for drug and alcohol addiction, including 12-step meetings.

“I’ve seen something I’ve never had the opportunity to have before, and that’s the opportunity for help for my drug and alcohol problems that I’ve had ... since I was 15. ... It’s haunted me,” Hunter said Wednesday, via video conferencing from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail facility in Bedford.