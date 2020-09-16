Suit by exotic dancer accuses attorney, club of misconduct

The woman testified at the first trial in September 2019 that Covati was on duty as manager during her first night on the job and directed her to join him in a private booth to perform. Covati told her that he needed to ensure she knew “what can happen” to a strip club dancer, but she explained to him that she had experience stripping and knew that customers might misbehave, she said.

During what was described as her training dance, Covati twice sexually assaulted the woman and started to choke her, according to her testimony and the lawsuit.

A general district court judge who heard the trial without a jury convicted Covati of a single count of misdemeanor assault and battery after listening to the woman’s account and that of two club employees who testified that no assault had occurred. Covati was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 60 days suspended and 30 to serve, but he did not enter custody. Instead, he appealed the conviction, had a second trial in February 2020 — this one in circuit court and before a jury — and was found not guilty.

In seeking redress in civil court, her attorney wrote that the woman’s experience in the booth “quickly turned from a dance into a horrible and painful sexual assault and battery of [the woman] by Covati.”

According to the suit, the woman told John Carter, a company official, about the incident and retaliation followed the next day when she was fired.

