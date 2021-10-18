Sunday night shooting wounds 1 in Roanoke

A man was hurt in a shooting Sunday night in a residential neighborhood, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rolling Hill Avenue Northwest. First responders took a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found on scene, and no arrests made Sunday. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

