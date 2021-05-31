Sunday shooting in Roanoke sends woman to hospital

Roanoke police are seeking information about a Sunday night shooting that wounded a woman.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW at about 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim on scene, according to a news release. There they found an unnamed adult female with a non-life-threatening injury.

The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. But officers determined that the woman was likely injured at another location, the release stated. Police found evidence of a shooting in the 600 block of 11th Street NW.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or send a text message to 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD."

