Suspect arrested after woman stabbed at Valley View Walmart

A Roanoke man was charged with malicious wounding Thursday after a woman was stabbed at the Valley View Walmart, Roanoke City police said.

Josue Antonio Acosta, 19, of Roanoke, is being held at the Roanoke City Jail. Additional charges may be pending, police said.

At about 9:30 a.m. police were summoned by a 911 call to the store in the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard Northwest.

The first officers to arrive on scene observed store personnel detaining Acosta in a nearby parking lot.

An adult female victim was suffering from what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening stab wounds, police said. She was transported by the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Acosta was also transported to the hospital for a brief medical evaluation before being taken to jail.

The “cutting instrument used in the assault,” police said, was found in the Walmart parking lot.

The assault is still under investigation, but police say there is “no apparent connection between the victim and suspect at this time.”