Suspect arrested, charged in Roanoke shooting

Police have arrested and charged a Roanoke man in connection with a city shooting that put another man in the hospital Tuesday night.

Christopher A. Withers, 33, or Roanoke, has been charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, an emergency 911 call brought Roanoke City Police Department officers to the 600 block of Orange Ave. N.E. around 10:30 p.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound at a business.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were immediately made, but police said their investigation identified Withers as a suspect. They found him Thursday at a Roanoke residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say there are no other details to share at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD.” Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.