Suspect arrested in California, charged in I-81 road rage shooting

A suspect has been charged in connection with a June 17 road rage incident on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County during which gunshots were fired.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. when a red Mazda 3 was involved in a crash with a box truck at mile marker 141 on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange. A man in the Mazda “opened fire with a firearm,” police said.

No one was injured in the shooting. The Mazda fled the scene, exiting Interstate 81 onto Interstate 581 toward Roanoke.

State police circulated photos of the car, which included its Colorado license plate and number.

On July 6, Daniel C. Clausell was taken into custody by U.S. marshals in northern California July 6th. He was extradited back to Virginia and has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and hit and run.

Clausell was driving the same car when he was picked up, and had a pistol in the glove box of the same caliber used in the I-81 incident, state police said.