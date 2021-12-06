Suspect arrested in fatal shooting that touched Roanoke councilman's family

Roanoke police announced Monday that a suspect has been charged in last month's fatal shooting of Clayton T. Williams.

Williams, 46, was the brother-in-law of Robert Jeffrey Jr., a member of Roanoke's city council. Police said Williams was shot and died at the scene in the 3100 block of Williamson Road shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 14.

His death was Roanoke's 15th gun fatality in 2021.

Police said they arrested arrested John-Bayleigh Smith, 21, of Roanoke, and charged him with second-degree murder.

"The U.S. Marshals on the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force (CARFTF) were able to locate Mr. Smith at an address in Roanoke County," said police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline in a news release.

Bettina “Tina” Jeffrey, Williams’ sister and Jeffrey’s wife, said Williams’ girlfriend gave her the following account: The assailant, with whom Williams had had an altercation several weeks earlier, approached Williams as he and his girlfriend left a social gathering and were preparing to get into their car to go home.

Williams saw the assailant, stated to him that Williams didn’t think they had any continuing issue and asked, “Everything cool?”