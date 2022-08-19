Suspect arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'

A Northern Virginia man who threatened to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank manager at the Poff Federal Building was arrested Thursday on federal charges.

Brandon Stirling Hayward, 33, was charged with using a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives, the United States Attorney’s Office said. He has also been charged with one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Hayward, of Gainesville, called the InFirst Federal Credit Union, located in the Poff Federal Building in downtown Roanoke, on Aug. 15.

During the phone call, a branch manager spoke with Hayward and attempted to help him with concerns about a recurring charge on his account.

Hayward was unsatisfied with the outcome of the conversation, the U.S. attorney's office said, and he “became irate and told the branch manager, ‘I am going to get you raped…I will get you killed, bitch.’”

He told the branch manager twice, “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” adding, “I don’t give a [expletive],” the U.S. attorney said.

Hayward also told the manager he was going to get his shotgun and Google her name, adding, “You think you’re safe in Roanoke. You’re not.”

Hayward was arrested on Aug. 18 without incident. He is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond, according to the jail’s inmate database.

The Federal Protective Service Division of the Department of Homeland Security is investigating the case.