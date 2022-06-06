Suspect charged after missing woman's body found in Montgomery County

The discovery of a missing woman's body in Montgomery County resulted in multiple criminal charges being lodged on Monday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Crystal Hannah, 44, of Elliston, was reported missing Sunday after friends and family were unable to contact her.

In response, an investigation and search resulted in the discovery of Hannah's body in a wooded area adjacent to the 2600 block of North Fork Road.

Subsequently, 38-year-old James Hunter Stallard was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and concealing a dead body.

He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.