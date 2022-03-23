Suspect charged after woman's body found in Dublin

Pulaski County authorities are releasing few details of a second-degree murder charge filed earlier this week against Kevin Dwayne Scott, saying they are still trying to contact the victim's relatives.

Scott, 47, was arrested Monday after a woman's body was found in an apartment in Dublin, town police Chief Dennis Lambert confirmed Wednesday. The chief said that he was holding off identifying the woman publicly until her family has been notified of her death.

According to a news release that the police department issued Tuesday, the woman was found Monday afternoon after officers made a wellness check at Briarwood Apartments.

Scott, who address is listed as "unknown" in court records, was at the apartment where the woman's body was found, police said. He was arrested and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he remains.

No other details of the allegations against Scott were given.

Scott also has a pending charge in Pulaski County of attempted breaking and entering into an occupied house to commit a misdemeanor, an offense that court records say occurred on Feb. 10.

Scott is next scheduled to appear in court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing on both charges.

