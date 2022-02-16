Suspect charged in Williamson Road fatal shooting

A shooting Tuesday night has left one man dead and one man in jail charged with second-degree murder.

The gunfire was reported about 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Williamson Road, a commercial area, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The victim, 34-year-old Cody Allen Gibson of Roanoke, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Investigators, working in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Roanoke man Wednesday morning in the case.

Brandon Lee Michael Dunbar, 22, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a gun in a felony. He was listed as being held without bond in jail.

Dunbar has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. No other information was immediately released by police.

