Suspect charged in Williamson Road fatal shooting

A shooting Tuesday night has left one man dead and one man in jail charged with second-degree murder.

The gunfire was reported about 6 p.m. in the 5400 block of Williamson Road, a commercial area, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The victim, 34-year-old Cody Allen Gibson of Roanoke, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Investigators, working in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Roanoke man Wednesday morning in the case.

Brandon Lee Michael Dunbar, 22, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a gun in a felony. He was listed as being held without bond in jail.

Dunbar has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. No other information was immediately released by police.

Brandon Lee Michael Dunbar

 Photo: Roanoke County-Salem Jail

Massive sky survey of millions of stars finds no signs of advanced alien life

