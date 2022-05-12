 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect detained after I-81 police pursuit in Botetourt County snarls traffic

One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after driving recklessly on Interstate 81 and evading officers, Virginia State Police said.

Police said after receiving a call about a reckless driver, they found the suspect vehicle on the southbound side of the interstate at mile marker 170.

A subsequent pursuit concluded when police stopped the evading vehicle with “stop sticks” at the interstate truck weigh station near Troutville.

Police said the subject was arrested and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received during the arrest.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported through 511 Southwest VA on Twitter that there was a “special activity incident” at about 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 150 in Botetourt County. All northbound travel lanes were closed.

The closure caused traffic delays as long as 6 miles. Both lanes of traffic have since reopened.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 fatal DUI crash

Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 fatal DUI crash

Timothy Maurice Cotton, 47, of Roanoke was sentenced May 5 to 11 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and one year in jail for driving drunk after running over 57-year-old Timothy Gravely outside his apartment in April 2021.

