Suspect faces charges in downtown Roanoke assault

A Covington man is in custody and accused of sexually assaulting a woman who authorities said he encountered on a street in Roanoke.

Anthony William Texeira Jr., 32, is charged with attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and other offenses in a Sept. 5 attack that was reported shortly after midnight in downtown.

The woman, who was able to get help after flagging down a passerby, said she was out walking that night when a man approached her asking for directions, said Roanoke assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz.

She also didn’t know the area, Dietz said during a court hearing, as she was visiting from out of town for a wedding. She had returned to her rental house after the celebration but was on her way to meet up with others who were gathered at a downtown bar.

The two walked near Franklin Road in the same direction when the man pushed her into the shadows and assaulted her for several minutes, Dietz said. She tried to run but he chased her and pulled her into a port-a-john near the corner of Second Street, where the assault continued, Dietz added. Security camera footage that was played in court recorded the woman running in the street as a man pursued her.